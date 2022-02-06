National Fuel Gas Company Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The quarterly results for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$547m were in line with what the analysts predicted, National Fuel Gas surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.44 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:NFG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for National Fuel Gas from three analysts is for revenues of US$2.13b in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 14% to US$5.19. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.14 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$63.33. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on National Fuel Gas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$69.00 and the most bearish at US$53.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that National Fuel Gas is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting National Fuel Gas' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect National Fuel Gas to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$63.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple National Fuel Gas analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with National Fuel Gas , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

