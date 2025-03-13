National Fuel Gas Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment and Annual Meeting Results

National Fuel Gas Company announces a quarterly dividend and reports approval of management proposals at the Annual Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

National Fuel Gas Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share on its common stock, set to be paid on April 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2025. The company has around 90.4 million shares outstanding and held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today, where all three management proposals were approved. These included the election of ten directors for one-year terms, an advisory vote on executive compensation, and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent accounting firm. National Fuel operates in various segments of the natural gas industry and is based in Western New York.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

All management proposals, including the election of a full slate of directors, were approved, indicating strong support from stockholders and stability in governance.

The ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm signals confidence in the company's financial oversight and transparency.

The company continues to operate across four diverse business segments, showcasing its integrated approach and resilience in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend amount approved by National Fuel Gas Company?

The quarterly dividend approved is 51.5 cents per share on the common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025.

Who are the new directors elected at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

New directors include David H. Anderson, David P. Bauer, and others, serving one-year terms expiring in 2026.

What proposals were approved at the Annual Meeting?

All proposals, including executive compensation and accounting firm ratification, were approved at the meeting.

Where is National Fuel Gas Company headquartered?

National Fuel Gas Company is headquartered in Western New York.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NFG Insider Trading Activity

$NFG insiders have traded $NFG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN I LOWETH (Pres - Seneca Resources) sold 19,532 shares for an estimated $1,216,232

DONNA L DECAROLIS (President - NFG Dist. Corp.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $625,770

MICHAEL W REVILLE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $103,312

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.





At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on three management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David H. Anderson, David P. Bauer, Barbara M. Bauman, David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, Rebecca Ranich, Jeffrey W. Shaw, Thomas E. Skains, David F. Smith and Ronald J. Tanski as directors for one-year terms expiring in 2026; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.





National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at





www.nationalfuel.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.