National Fuel Gas Company Announces 3.9% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas Company announces a 3.9% dividend increase, reflecting 123 consecutive years of dividend payments.

Quiver AI Summary

National Fuel Gas Company has announced a 3.9% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it from 51.5 cents to 53.5 cents per share, resulting in an annual rate of $2.14 per share. This decision, made by the Board of Directors, reflects the company's strong track record, having paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and raised its annual dividend for 55 consecutive years. The new dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. National Fuel, which has approximately 90.4 million common shares outstanding and no preferred stock, is a diversified energy company with operations in various sectors of the natural gas industry.

Potential Positives

National Fuel approved a 3.9% increase in its quarterly dividend, signaling strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has a remarkable dividend history, having paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and increased them for 55 straight years, highlighting its stability and reliability.

The upcoming dividend payment is scheduled for July 15, 2025, providing a timely benefit to stockholders and reinforcing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The increase in the dividend may indicate that the company is focusing on short-term returns to shareholders rather than reinvestment in long-term growth opportunities.

While the dividend increase is noteworthy, it could also raise concerns about the company's ability to maintain or further increase dividends in the future, especially in the context of broader economic challenges.

Investors may question the sustainability of the dividend increase if it does not align with the company's overall financial health or operational performance.

FAQ

What is the new dividend rate for National Fuel common stock?

The new quarterly dividend rate is 53.5 cents per share, up from 51.5 cents.

When will the new dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record by June 30, 2025.

How long has National Fuel been paying dividends?

National Fuel has paid dividends for 123 consecutive years.

What is National Fuel's history of increasing dividends?

The company has increased its annual dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Where can I find more information about National Fuel?

Additional information is available on the National Fuel website at www.nationalfuel.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 3.9% increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 51.5 cents per share as approved in June 2024 to 53.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $2.14 per share.





National Fuel has paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 55 straight years.





This dividend is payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.





National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at



www.nationalfuel.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.