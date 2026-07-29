Markets
NFG

National Fuel Gas Co. Q3 Profit Declines

July 29, 2026 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $138.621 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $149.818 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Fuel Gas Co. reported adjusted earnings of $140.982 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $537.497 million from $531.830 million last year.

National Fuel Gas Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138.621 Mln. vs. $149.818 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $537.497 Mln vs. $531.830 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.40 To $ 7.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.