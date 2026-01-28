National Fuel Gas Co. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $181.65 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $44.99 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Fuel Gas Co. reported adjusted earnings of $187.68 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $651.51 million from $549.48 million last year.

National Fuel Gas Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.65 Mln. vs. $44.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $651.51 Mln vs. $549.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.60 To $ 8.10

