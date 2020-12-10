National Football League, Intuit Renew Official Partnership Through 2022 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The National Football League or NFL and accounting software maker Intuit Inc (INTU) said Thursday they have renewed their official partnership through 2022. Intuit is the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint.

As a part of the sponsorship, TurboTax Live will serve as the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games. It will also continue its presenting sponsorship of the Championship Games for the 2020 NFL season.

In 2019, Intuit TurboTax Live became the first-ever presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

"We're ecstatic to not only welcome Intuit TurboTax Live back as presenting sponsor for both AFC and NFC Championship games, but also expand the relationship to encompass our Divisional round," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Partnership Business Development for the NFL.

Intuit noted that as the presenting sponsorship of both 2020 AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship games, TurboTax Live branding will be featured during the 2020 AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games.

TurboTax Live will also be featured within ancillary programming and content across league broadcast and digital media platforms. TurboTax Live will return to the NFL Super Bowl LV for its eighth consecutive year. Further, Intuit said it will also continue to be the NFL's official sponsor for financial and accounting software, and tax preparation services.

As a part of the sponsorship, Intuit QuickBooks will have branded content during the NFC Championship Game on FOX, January 24, 2021.

