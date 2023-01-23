National Express: German Rail Unit Gets €1 Bln Worth Contract To Operate Two RRX Lines

(RTTNews) - Public transport provider National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Monday announced that its unit National Express Rail GmbH has won a 1 billion euros worth contract for rail operations in Germany.

The contract is to operate the RE1 and RE11 Rhein-Ruhr-Express or RRX lines in Germany to 2033.

The company said it took over the operation of the two lines in February 2022 through an emergency contract award, successfully mobilising in a short timeframe.

Following the new contract award, National Express now operates all three asset light RRX lots under long term contracts.

With the latest contract, National Express said it is the second largest rail transport company in the region, delivering an anticipated 20 million train kilometres in 2023.

Ignacio Garat, National Express Chief Executive, said, "To have secured this contract on the back of an emergency contract award is testament to our operational excellence and the strength of our proposition in Germany. It is also clear evidence of our Evolve strategy in action, and we look forward to making further progress in realising similar asset-light opportunities across the Company."

