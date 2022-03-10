National Express swings to profit, mulls options for Stagecoach offer

March 10 (Reuters) - National Express NEX.L swung to an annual profit on Thursday and said it was considering its options for Stagecoach SGC.L after a rival suitor outbid the bus and train operator.

The British company, which operates in eight countries, expects the fallout from the Ukraine crisis to be limited as it has fully hedged its fuel needs for 2022.

