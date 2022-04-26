National Express revenue climbs back to pre-COVID levels

April 26 (Reuters) - British transport firm National Express Group NEX.L said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue bounced back to 2019 levels, helped by pent-up travel demand in the United Kingdom and Spain.

The company, which operates in eight countries across Europe and North America, said it was confident in its short and long term outlook, with 2022 revenue also in line with pre-pandemic levels.

