National Express plans equity raise to reinforce balance sheet

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
British transport firm National Express Group said on Wednesday it plans to raise equity of around 20% of its issued capital to shore up its balance sheet as it secured debt waivers through 2020 to help its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has seen a collapse in activity due to nationwide lockdowns, said the group's core profit in 2020 would fall about 40% under a modeled downside scenario.

