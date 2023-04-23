National Express Group (LSE:NEX) Price Target Decreased by 6.41% to 208.59

The average one-year price target for National Express Group (LSE:NEX) has been revised to 208.59 / share. This is an decrease of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 222.87 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.62% from the latest reported closing price of 118.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Express Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.09%, a decrease of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 67,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 11,332K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,121K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 28.36% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,656K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,001K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 18.58% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,647K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 36.34% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,304K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all National Express Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.