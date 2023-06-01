National Express Group (LSE:NEX) Price Target Decreased by 5.87% to 196.35

The average one-year price target for National Express Group (LSE:NEX) has been revised to 196.35 / share. This is an decrease of 5.87% from the prior estimate of 208.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 246.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.02% from the latest reported closing price of 106.70 / share.

National Express Group Maintains 4.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Express Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.09%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 72,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 11,332K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,121K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 28.36% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,656K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,001K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 18.58% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,647K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 36.34% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,304K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

