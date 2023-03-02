National Express benefits from rail strikes as UK business turns to profit

March 2 (Reuters) - National Express Group's NEX.L British operations turned to an annual profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its coaches at a time when rail services in the country were disrupted by strikes.

The company also reinstated its annual dividend 5 pence per share.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

