National Express benefits from rail strikes as UK business turns profitable

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 02, 2023 — 02:40 am EST

March 2 (Reuters) - National Express Group's NEX.L British operations turned to an annual profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its coaches at a time when rail services in the country were disrupted by strikes.

The bus operator, which scrapped its dividend payment in 2020, reinstated its annual dividend of 5 pence per share.

National Express said its research showed that nearly 10% of its new customers who used its coaches during the rail strikes bought another ticket within a month to travel on a non-strike day.

The company, which operates across 12 countries, reported an underlying operating profit of 48 million pounds ($57.46 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 for its UK business from a loss a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

