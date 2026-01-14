Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR). NESR is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.39, which compares to its industry's average of 15.50. Over the last 12 months, NESR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.73 and as low as 4.36, with a median of 6.24.

Investors should also recognize that NESR has a P/B ratio of 1.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.29. Over the past year, NESR's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NESR has a P/S ratio of 1.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Finally, investors should note that NESR has a P/CF ratio of 4.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.50. NESR's P/CF has been as high as 4.70 and as low as 2.39, with a median of 3.13, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that National Energy Services Reunited is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NESR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.