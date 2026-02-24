National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Price Target Increased by 30.97% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for National Energy Services Reunited (NasdaqCM:NESR) has been revised to $29.58 / share. This is an increase of 30.97% from the prior estimate of $22.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from the latest reported closing price of $26.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Energy Services Reunited. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESR is 0.20%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 63,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCF Partners holds 7,992K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 7,103K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,206K shares , representing a decrease of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 36.56% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,498K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 50.64% over the last quarter.

FANAX - Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund holds 2,276K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 0.73% over the last quarter.

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 2,032K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 67.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 69.55% over the last quarter.

