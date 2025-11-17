National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 18.56

The average one-year price target for National Energy Services Reunited (NasdaqCM:NESR) has been revised to $18.56 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $15.71 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from the latest reported closing price of $13.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Energy Services Reunited. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 61.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESR is 0.18%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.95% to 56,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 9,206K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCF Partners holds 7,992K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSENX - Energy Portfolio holds 4,251K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,223K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 13.21% over the last quarter.

FANAX - Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund holds 2,276K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 2,256K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 72.79% over the last quarter.

