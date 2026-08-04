Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

National Energy Services Reunited is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. National Energy Services Reunited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NESR's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NESR has gained about 77.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 27% on average. This shows that National Energy Services Reunited is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (NTOIY). The stock is up 51.7% year-to-date.

For Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, National Energy Services Reunited belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.5% so far this year, so NESR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +66.4% so far this year.

National Energy Services Reunited and Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (NTOIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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