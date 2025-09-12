Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR). NESR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.31, which compares to its industry's average of 13.55. Over the past 52 weeks, NESR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.31 and as low as 4.36, with a median of 6.18.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NESR has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NESR has a P/CF ratio of 4.48. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NESR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.88. NESR's P/CF has been as high as 4.48 and as low as 2.39, with a median of 3.08, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in National Energy Services Reunited's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NESR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.