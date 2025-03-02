NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED Earnings Preview: Recent $NESR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED ($NESR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $346,629,996 and earnings of $0.26 per share.
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 8,829,032 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,108,126
- SCF PARTNERS, INC. added 7,991,677 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,605,425
- FMR LLC added 7,461,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,855,505
- FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,088,210 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,670,361
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,268,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,329,926
- GEOSPHERE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,165,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,442,844
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 999,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,952,473
