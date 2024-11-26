National Electronics Sees Profit Rise Amid Market Challenges

National Electronics Holdings (HK:0213) has released an update.

National Electronics Holdings Limited reported a modest increase in profit for the first half of 2024, with earnings per share rising from 2.20 to 2.33 HK cents. Despite a slight dip in revenue, the company benefited from a significant net gain and an increase in the fair value of its investment properties. This performance reflects a resilient operational strategy amidst a challenging market environment.

