News & Insights

Stocks

National Electronics Sees Profit Rise Amid Market Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Electronics Holdings (HK:0213) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

National Electronics Holdings Limited reported a modest increase in profit for the first half of 2024, with earnings per share rising from 2.20 to 2.33 HK cents. Despite a slight dip in revenue, the company benefited from a significant net gain and an increase in the fair value of its investment properties. This performance reflects a resilient operational strategy amidst a challenging market environment.

For further insights into HK:0213 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.