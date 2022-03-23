National depository warns of possible payment delays for Russian corporate Eurobond holders
March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository on Wednesday said Russian holders of Russian corporate Eurobonds may experience delays in receiving payments settled via international settlement agents.
It said delays could be caused by the need to seek clarification from European regulators.
(Reporting by Reuters)
