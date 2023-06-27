News & Insights

US Markets
NCMI

National CineMedia to emerge from bankruptcy in August or September

June 27, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - National CineMedia LLC said on Tuesday it would emerge from Chapter 11 on or around August or September as its reorganization plan has been confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

The biggest movie-theater advertising firm in North America will maintain its existing corporate structure with listed holding company National CineMedia Inc NCMI.O after emerging from bankruptcy protection.

National CineMedia's shares rose as much as 41% in extended trading.

National CineMedia LLC had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April and said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with its lenders, underscoring the challenges facing the cinema industry, which is yet to bounce back from the pandemic slump.

The company will also enter into a $55 million exit financing facility, which it would use to fund operations and growth initiatives. Its existing management team will continue to lead the reorganized company.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.