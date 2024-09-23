National CineMedia Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.6, along with a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.17, the current average has increased by 6.0%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive National CineMedia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $8.50 $7.50 Mike Hickey Benchmark Announces Buy $8.00 - James Goss Barrington Research Announces Outperform $7.50 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National CineMedia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of National CineMedia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for National CineMedia's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of National CineMedia's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National CineMedia analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About National CineMedia

National CineMedia Inc is a cinema advertising platform in the U.S. It derives revenue from the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses through The Noovie Show, the cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens across the U.S., on LEN, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies.

National CineMedia: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: National CineMedia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 269.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: National CineMedia's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National CineMedia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National CineMedia's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NCMI

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform Apr 2021 Benchmark Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2020 MKM Partners Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NCMI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.