National CineMedia sees Q4 revenue $82M-$86M, consensus $89.3M

Sees Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NCMI:
- National CineMedia reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus (3c)
- NCMI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- National Cinemedia Boosts CFO Compensation, Extends Tenure
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.