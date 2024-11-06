National CineMedia price target raised to $8.25 from $7.50 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on National CineMedia (NCMI) to $8.25 from $7.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Upon exiting from the bankruptcy process, National CineMedia has “a much more sustainable operating structure” as well as a leading position in the cinema advertising industry and financial flexibility to pursue additional areas of outside-of-home advertising, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

