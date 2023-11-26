National Cinemedia (NCMI) Price Target Increased by 13.40% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 13.40% from the prior estimate of 4.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Cinemedia. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 81.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCMI is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.42% to 339K shares. The put/call ratio of NCMI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3,042.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 36.41% over the last quarter.

Coppell Advisory Solutions holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 38.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 30.61% over the last quarter.

National Cinemedia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

