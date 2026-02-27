National CineMedia Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.3 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National CineMedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $93.2 million from $86.3 million last year.

National CineMedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.3 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $93.2 Mln vs. $86.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.