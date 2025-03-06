National CineMedia Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $24.7 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $23.7 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $86.3 million from $90.9 million last year.

National CineMedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.7 Mln. vs. $23.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $86.3 Mln vs. $90.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34 - $36 Mln

