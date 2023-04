April 11 (Reuters) - National CineMedia Inc NCMI.O, the largest movie-theater advertising business in North America, has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the United States, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.