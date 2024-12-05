National Beverage reports Q2 EPS 49c vs. 47c last year

Reports Q2 revenue $291M vs. $300.07M last year. “We are pleased to report increased earnings and margin improvements in a challenging period,” stated a company spokesperson. “Among the headwinds we faced were changes in consumer shopping habits and reduced purchasing power that affected many consumer products. Q2 net sales declined 3% due to volume shortfalls in August and September. We are, however, optimistic about future growth prospects due to increased volume for October as well as the recent improvement in consumer confidence. The record-setting storms that devastated large areas of the Southeastern US during our Q2 resulted in supply-chain disruptions and numerous multi-day store closures by our customers. Q2 operating margins improved for the 8th consecutive quarter and operating profit per case increased 12%…With its strong balance sheet and entrepreneurial management focus, National Beverage (FIZZ) is well positioned to effectively manage near-term challenges while continuing to deliver long-term performance.

