National Beverage (FRA:20V) Price Target Increased by 6.95% to 44.10

The average one-year price target for National Beverage (FRA:20V) has been revised to 44.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.95% from the prior estimate of 41.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.66 to a high of 45.39 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.30% from the latest reported closing price of 45.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Beverage. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 20V is 0.12%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 24,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,509K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 20V by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,499K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20V by 1.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 20V by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 20V by 7.24% over the last quarter.

PQSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Value Fund holds 644K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

