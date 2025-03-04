NATIONAL BEVERAGE Earnings Preview: Recent $FIZZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATIONAL BEVERAGE ($FIZZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $287,864,400 and earnings of $0.46 per share.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL BEVERAGE insiders have traded $FIZZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CECIL D CONLEE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $374,764 .

. STANLEY MICHAEL SHERIDAN sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $259,213

NATIONAL BEVERAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL BEVERAGE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

