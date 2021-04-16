National Beverage Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

National Beverage Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, National Beverage has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:FIZZ Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on National Beverage.

Is There Enough Growth For National Beverage?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like National Beverage's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 42%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 20% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.8% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that National Beverage is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On National Beverage's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that National Beverage currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with National Beverage, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than National Beverage. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

