Stocks
NKSH

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Earnings Preview: Recent $NKSH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 15, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA ($NKSH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,516,200 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NKSH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA insiders have traded $NKSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAWRENCE J BALL purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,500
  • CHARLES E III GREEN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,080
  • MARY G MILLER purchased 49 shares for an estimated $1,402

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NKSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.