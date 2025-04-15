NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Earnings Preview: Recent $NKSH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA ($NKSH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,516,200 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA insiders have traded $NKSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE J BALL purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,500

CHARLES E III GREEN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,080

MARY G MILLER purchased 49 shares for an estimated $1,402

NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL BANKSHARES VA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

