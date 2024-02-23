National Bankshares (NKSH) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for National Bankshares (NasdaqCM:NKSH) has been revised to 35.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.84 to a high of 36.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from the latest reported closing price of 31.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bankshares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKSH is 0.02%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 1,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 141K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 42.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 60.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 124K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 122K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full-service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.