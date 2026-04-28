National Bankshares (NKSH) Price Target Increased by 18.84% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for National Bankshares (NasdaqCM:NKSH) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is an increase of 18.84% from the prior estimate of $35.19 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from the latest reported closing price of $36.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bankshares. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 56.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKSH is 0.04%, an increase of 83.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.98% to 2,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 245K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 226K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 109.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 10.60% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 114K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 51K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 6.55% over the last quarter.

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