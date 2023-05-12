National Bankshares (NKSH) Declares $0.73 Dividend

National Bankshares said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.73 per share ($1.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bankshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKSH is 0.09%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 1,619K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bankshares is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 35.86 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.24% from its latest reported closing price of 27.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Bankshares is 63MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 20.88% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 139K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 102K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 41.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 24.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 59K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 76.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKSH by 57.73% over the last quarter.

National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 25 full-service offices and one loan production office throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.