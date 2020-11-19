National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NKSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.46% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKSH was $31.73, representing a -35% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.82 and a 35.77% increase over the 52 week low of $23.37.

NKSH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NKSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports NKSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.34%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.