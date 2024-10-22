National Bank reports Q3 EPS 86c, consensus 75c

Reports Q3 fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $4.2M to $89.5M , driven by a $74.7M increase in average interest earning assets, a 12 basis point increase in average loan yields and one extra day in the quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 11 basis points to 3.87%, driven by a 13 basis point increase in earning asset yields which was partially offset by a two basis point increase in the cost of funds.In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We delivered quarterly earnings of $0.86 per diluted share and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.84%. On the strength of our balance sheet, capital position and earnings, we are pleased to announce a 3.6% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.29 per share. During the quarter, our disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing drove 11 basis points of net interest margin expansion to 3.87%. Our teams delivered solid quarterly growth in our core banking fees, and we continued to leverage our diverse revenue streams across our franchise resulting in meaningful year-to-date fee income growth.” Mr. Laney added, “We continue to remain vigilant in monitoring our loan portfolio, delivering the lowest non-performing loan ratio since early 2023. Our teams adhere to prudent, disciplined approaches that limit concentrations in our loan book and our depositor base, and we regularly perform robust stress testing on our loan portfolio. We enter the fourth quarter from a position of strength and stability and expect to finish the year strong. We believe our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.88%, ample liquidity position, and diversified funding sources provide optionality for future growth.”

