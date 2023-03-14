National Bank reports higher net profit in 2022

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - National Bank NBGr.AT, Greece's second largest lender by market value, reported higher net profit last year on higher net interest income and one-off revenues.

NBG, 40 percent-owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said on Tuesday that net earnings reached 1.12 billion euros ($1.20 billion) from 867 million euros in 2021.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

