National Bank Opens Call Centre In Sherbrooke - Quick Facts

National Bank Opens Call Centre In Sherbrooke

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced Tuesday the opening of its new call centre in Sherbrooke. This project, representing an initial investment of $5.4 million, has allowed the Bank to create 200 new jobs and will eventually generate at least $10 million per year in economic spinoffs in the region, taking into account salaries paid. The call centre will meet the needs of thousands of Bank clients across Canada.

National Bank is continuing to recruit in the region for full- and part-time positions at this centre. The call centre is located in the Cité du Parc (95 Jacques Cartier Boulevard South at the corner of King Street West), just a few steps away from Jacques-Cartier Park and Lac des Nations.

The Bank is looking to build an intergenerational, diverse team made up of individuals who believe in providing excellent customer service.

