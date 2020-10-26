National Bank of Kuwait's Q3 net profit drops 38% on bad debt provisioning

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW, the country's biggest lender, on Monday reported a 38% drop in third-quarter net profit, hit by higher provisioning for bad debt and the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NBK's posted a net profit of 57.6 million dinar ($188.54 million) for the period ended September 30, down from 93.1 million dinars in the same period a year earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects Kuwait's economy to contract by 8.1% this year, as it warned the economic outlook was worsening for many emerging markets amid the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.3055 Kuwaiti dinars)

