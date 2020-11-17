National Bank of Kuwait tightens guidance for $300 million bonds - sources

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW has tightened its guidance for $300 million 10-year bonds that are non-callable for five years to 2.5%-2.625% from 2.875% and received over $1 billion in orders for the debt sale, two sources said.

Citi C.N and NBK Capital are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the sources said. Citi declined to comment and NBK did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

