National Bank of Kuwait sells $700 million AT1 bonds -document

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KWlaunched $700 million Additional Tier 1 bonds on Thursday at 3.625%, a document showed.

It had given initial price guidance of about 4% for the bonds, which are non-callable for six years.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature, but lenders can call them after a specified period.

Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N, NBK Capital, Standard Chartered STAN.L and UBS UBSG.S arranged the deal.

