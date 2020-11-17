National Bank of Kuwait sells $300 mln in Tier 2 bonds -sources
DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW sold $300 million in Tier 2 bonds with a 10-year maturity, non-callable for five years, at 2.5% on Tuesday, two sources said.
It began marketing the bonds at around 2.875% earlier on Tuesday and received more than $1 billion in orders.
Citi C.N and NBK Capital arranged the debt sale, the sources said. Citi declined to comment and NBK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
