National Bank of Kuwait markets $300 million in Tier 2 bonds - sources

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW has given initial price guidance of 2.875% for $300 million in Tier 2 bonds with a 10-year maturity that are non-callable for five years, two sources said.

Citi C.N and NBK Capital are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the sources said. Citi and NBK did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

