National Bank of Kuwait hires banks for dollar AT1 bonds - document

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW has hired a group of banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

NBK hired Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N, NBK Capital, Standard Chartered STAN.L and UBS UBSG.S to arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday, which will be followed by the issuance - subject to market conditions - of the perpetual bonds that will be non-callable for six years, the document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.