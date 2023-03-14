National Bank of Greece posts higher net profit in 2022

Adds more data

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - National Bank NBGr.AT, Greece's second largest lender by market value, reported strong net profit last year on higher net interest income, fees and one-off revenues.

NBG, 40 percent-owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said on Tuesday that net earnings reached 1.12 billion euros ($1.20 billion) from 867 million euros in 2021.

The profit includes 235 million euros from the sale of its pay and transaction company.

NBG's net interest income grew by 13% year on year in 2022 to 1.36 billion euros, driven by higher rates and lending.

Greek banks are also benefiting as the country's economy rebounds from a decade-long debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. It expanded by 5.9% last year on higher consumer spending, strong tourism and investment.

Provisions for impaired loans dropped 21% year on year to 217 million euros in 2022 with its so-called non-performing exposures (NPE) down almost two percentage points to 5.2% of its loan book from 7.0% at the end of 2021.

