National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 8.18

The average one-year price target for National Bank of Greece (OTC:NBGIF) has been revised to 8.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 7.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.43 to a high of 9.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank of Greece. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBGIF is 0.42%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 129,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 27,147K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 13,487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,234K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 13.38% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,572K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,230K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,520K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,699K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 19.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 26.39% over the last quarter.

